State Police have not identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Snyder County that occurred Thursday morning along Route 204.
According to state police at Selinsgrove, a Ford F350 crossed the double-yellow while traveling south on Route 204 in Jackson Township at 7:54 a.m. The truck struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling north head-on.
The operator of the motorcycle was killed, state police report.
Police did not release the names of the motorcycle rider nor the driver.
The investigation continues, police said. Route 204 was closed for several hours Thursday following the crash.
State police were assisted on scene by the New Berlin Fire Department and Ambulance Service, DH& and ambulance service, Hummels Wharf Ambulance Service and Kratzerville Fire Department.