MILTON — Parents can have their child safety seats checked this weekend as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.
State Troopers will host the child safety seat checks 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Milton barracks, 50 Lawton Lane, according to Trooper Mark S. Reasner.
Masks will be required due to COVID-19. State police encourage drivers to install the seat prior to arrival so a certified child passenger safety technician can check for proper installation and use.
Technicians are certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and will provide instructions to those who are not using child safety seats correctly, according to state police.
For more information, or to set up an appointment, call the Milton barracks at 570-524-2662.