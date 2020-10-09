SUNBURY — The phone of accused rapist John Kurtz was used 10 times around the cellular tower that services one of the victim's home during the time of the home invasion, according to testimony this morning on the fourth day of Kurtz's trial in Northumberland County.
Cpl. Jeff Vilello testified that state police obtained records through a search warrant of AT&T data showing that Kurtz's phone was used 10 times on June 3, 2015, between 6:13 a.m. and 9:28 a.m. in the area of the home where the alleged crime took place in Catawissa, Columbia County. The woman was zip tied and blinded folded but the assailant left the residence without sexually assaulting or otherwise injuring the woman.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. Kurtz, facing nearly 60 criminal charges, remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.
The five-hour time frame of data had 40,000 connections with the tower, which includes calls, texts or data, according to testimony from Trooper James Welch, who specializes in electronic surveillance.
A person would have to be within 7.5 miles of the tower to connect with it, Welch said.
Cpl. Mitch McMunn testified that he was one of the troopers assigned to a 24-hour surveillance of Kurtz in 2017. Troopers would follow Kurtz from his home, to work, to the stores and everywhere he traveled.
McMunn testified he collected two cigarette butts that Kurtz discarded, one on Dec. 15, 2017, in the Walmart parking lot in Coal Township and the second on Route 61 near the turnoff for SCI-Coal Township.
Trooper Mark McDermott testified that he picked up the cigarette butts from McMunn and eventually received a swab from Kurtz. No testimony was given this morning on the results of either the butts or Kurtz's swab.
Harold Kertes, the chief of investigations for the Department of Corrections, testified that the state police sought his insight on whether the assailant was a corrections officer. Based on reported actions and observations from victims, Kertes said he was "certain" it was a corrections officer.
He provided names of certain individuals to the state police, but Kurtz was not one of them. When state police arrested Kurtz, Kertes helped coordinate the arrest in 2017.
Testimony continues this afternoon.