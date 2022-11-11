SUNBURY — Members of the Shikellamy Law Enforcement club continue to experience what police go through on a daily basis.
On Wednesday, students went through physical fitness training, which was instructed by two state troopers.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams brought in state police Sgt. Allen Pietkiewicz and trooper Martin Bibla, both from the state police headquarters in Harrisburg, to participate with students by having them do sprints, pushups, situps and various other physical fitness exercises required for entrance into the state police academy.
“First I want to thank Sgt. Pietkiewicz and Trooper Bibla for coming to see us today,” Williams said. “Our physical education teachers were also present and cooperated with us through the exercises.”
Club members Natasha Kurtz, 16, and Cooper Rouse, 17, both said they look forward to the various programs Williams is providing students.
“I love this,” Kurtz said. “I am excited to see what I can do and then push myself to be able to do more.”
Rouse said he wants to enter the law enforcement world after he graduates and was excited to participate in the exercise drills.
“It’s fun and I get to see what I need to do to get better,” he said.
Bibla, who is a state police recruiter, said he was thrilled to come to Shikellamy and meet with students.
“This is where you plant the seed and see what students are thinking about becoming a state trooper,” he said. “I am always happy to visit with schools and get to speak with students about this career choice.”
Pietkiewicz agreed.
“It’s great to come down and meet the students,” Pietkiewicz said.
Williams said he wanted to bring various activities to the club, which started last year.
“We will do a lot of different things and mix in some of the more popular activities,” he said.
“I am glad we are getting a good response from the students and I am thankful to the state police for helping us out. I was truly impressed with the efforts of the law enforcement club students and it was great for the students to see what the physical standards of the state and local police do,” Pietkiewicz said.