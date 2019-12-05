The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement that monitors the Susquehanna Valley received 56 complaints, issued 3 violation letters and 12 warnings in November.
Troopers conducted age compliance checks in Northumberland, Snyder and Lycoming counties.
Four Valley businesses were found to be in compliance: Buffalo Wild Wings in Shamokin Dam, Bots Tavern in Selinsgrove, Laughters in Sunbury and The Mason Jar in Northumberland.
The Rauchtown Inn in Jersey Shore was also found to be in compliance.
One establishment was found to be non-compliant, but state police did not name the business or any charges.
According to a news release, troopers used a supervised, trained underage buyer between 4 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Nov. 26 to conduct the checks.