There were no fatal crashes among the 376 responded to by Pennsylvania State Police over the three-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 to 26.
According state police, troopers responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence during holiday.
Last year, troopers investigated 622 crashes including five fatal wrecks that killed six people.
In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations, and 17 child safety seat citations.
In Troop F, which includes barracks in all four Valley counties, police investigated 11 crashes, including one involving alcohol. There were 14 DUI arrests and 83 speeding citations issues.
These statistics cover only incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.