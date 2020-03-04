State troopers who have tattoos on their biceps and forearms must wear a long-sleeved uniform shirt while on duty according to a policy announced by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, issued a special order that changes the department’s policy surrounding tattoos on Wednesday.
“The policy change is a reflection of internal and external feedback and the evolving public perception regarding tattoos and other body modifications,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We want to recruit the most qualified candidates available. Department leadership recognized we were potentially missing out on a larger group of applicants because of our restrictive policy and after careful consideration, we revised it accordingly.”
According to a news release, "Tattoos depicting words, pictures, or symbols which can be interpreted to advocate, promote, or support racial, gender, or ethnic hatred or intolerance are not permitted. Also prohibited are tattoos that can be interpreted to advocate, promote, or support discrimination towards any race, national origin, gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation."
Prospective cadets will have their tattoos reviewed by a screening committee prior to appointment to the academy.
“We are mindful that words and symbols can mean different things to different people,” said Colonel Evanchick. “Tattoos deemed detrimental to the mission and function of the Pennsylvania State Police remain prohibited.”
As part of the policy revision, troopers have the option to wear the department-issued long-sleeved uniform shirt year-round. Members with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeved summer uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. Tattoos are not allowed to be visible below the wrist line or above the neckline at any time.