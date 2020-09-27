Selinsgrove state police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who troopers say stabbed another man in the arm in the parking lot of the Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night.
Trooper Mark Reasner said police are looking for any information about a male in his late 40s early 50s, approximately 170 to 200 pounds.
Reasner said the stabbing occurred at the raceway, located at 330 Route 35 in Penn Township, Snyder County, where the unknown man approached the victim in the parking lot at around 8:44 p.m. and stabbed him in the right arm.
The unknown man left the scene, Reasner said.
The man is 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, with dark hair and a mustache and was wearing a grey sweatshirt, Reasner said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove state police at 570-374-8145