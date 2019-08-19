HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police troopers made 20,143 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests in 2018, which reflects a 1 percent increase from the total number of DUI arrests (19,963) in 2017. In addition, troopers investigated 4,926 DUI-related crashes in 2018.
“First responders see the devastating effects of impaired driving every day,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Through a combination of education and enforcement, we continue to work with our law enforcement and safety partners to address this serious issue.”
In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if they are impaired by any substance, including alcohol, prescription or over-the-counter medication, and illicit drugs. Troopers certified as drug recognition experts (DREs) receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances. State police DREs conducted 758 drug influence evaluations in 2018.
Troop F — which covers eight counties including all four Valley counties — combined for 1,034 arrests and 247 crashes. Troop H — a six-county coverage area that includes Harrisburg — had the most with 2,444 arrests.
