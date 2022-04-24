LostDog

State police found this lost dog in Montandon, and they are now seeking the owner so they can return the animal to its home.

MILTON — State police at Milton are searching for the owner of a dog found over the weekend along Route 45 in Milton. The dog is uninjured and safe. Anyone with information on the owner of the dog is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.

