MILTON — State police at Milton are searching for the owner of a dog found over the weekend along Route 45 in Milton. The dog is uninjured and safe. Anyone with information on the owner of the dog is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.
State police seek owner of lost dog
Francis Scarcella
Breaking News reporter
