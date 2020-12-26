Have an extra horse you’re struggling to afford?
The Pennsylvania State Police may be willing to help you out.
The state police are seeking horse owners willing to donate draft or draft-crossed horses to serve as part of the 28-horse mounted patrol unit.
The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events.
The horses are kept in Hershey and deployed statewide, said Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesman.
He said the state police haven’t determined how many horses in the unit are nearing retirement age, so it’s not clear how many horses they need.
“There isn’t a set ‘retirement age’ for horses. The animals let us know when it is time for them to retire, with changes in energy levels, temperament, and behavior,” Tarkowski said. “There is a trial/training process, so we like to put out the call for donations in anticipation of need,” he said.
Wyatt Carbaugh, vice president of the Pennsylvania Draft Horse and Mule Association, said that he's known other horse owners who've donated animals to be part of the state police mounted unit.
"They feel like they're helping the police and they feel like they're helping the horses by giving them something else to do," he said.
A horse that's been trained to compete in shows in most cases would be able to make the transition to serving in the state police unit, he said.
The state police have six full-time members of the Tactical Mounted Section and 24 troopers across the state serve as “field riders” with the mounted unit when needed while having other full-time responsibilities, as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mounted unit wasn’t deployed as much this year as it had it prior years, Tarkowski said. The unit was deployed 36 times in 2020, compared to 63 times in 2019 and 72 times in 2018, he said.
Donations typically come from horse owners who find the cost of ownership is becoming a financial strain or feel the animal would benefit from the mental and physical activity that comes with having a job.
Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners. The department finds them suitable homes if the original owners are unwilling or unable to accept the animals.
Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.
Since 2015, horse owners from across the commonwealth have donated 12 horses to the PSP mounted patrol unit. Nine horses completed the trial period. Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of five and 15 and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breeds. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable.
To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Sergeant Carrie A. Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.