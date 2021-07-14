HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police troopers confiscated more than $19 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.
From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million. Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities, according to data that was released on Tuesday.
The 281 pounds of cocaine seized was worth $6.1 million, according to state police with $4.9 million worth of fentanyl and $2.5 million worth of processed marijuana. There was also more than $1 million worth of meth and other pills, confiscated.
