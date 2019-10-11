More than $8.6 million in illegal drugs were seized by the Pennsylvania State Police in the third quarter of 2019.
The State Police announced this week troopers confiscated $8,630,235 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs from July through the end of September.
From July 1 through September 30, troopers seized 192 pounds of cocaine valued at $4.2 million; as well as nearly 37 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, with a combined street value of $953,274.
Additionally, state police recovered 773.5 pounds of processed marijuana worth $2.3. million.