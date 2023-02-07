LEWISBURG — State police in Milton are reporting the theft of more than $10,000 worth of catalytic converters from Bill Mark's Auto Sales in Lewisburg.
Trooper T. Hummel reported the theft from the store at 8861 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, occurred between 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 a.m. Feb. 4. The person responsible is not known.
The individual entered the property and removed seven catalytic converters from one cargo van and six F-150 trucks. Each converter is valued at $1,500 each.
The investigation is ongoing.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER