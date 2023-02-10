State police were justified in a fatal shooting of a 70-year-old man after a lengthy investigation showed the man fired a weapon in the direction of troopers during an incident in Watstontown in June 2021.
In a final report, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he reviewed the case, hours of audio interviews and multiple angles of video evidence from the incident on June 11, 2021. Matulewicz said in the report William Kradlack Jr., engaged in an armed standoff with several Pennsylvania State Police and that troopers gave multiple commands to the defendant to relinquish his firearm to which he responded with either “no” or some other expletive, according to Matulewicz's report.
"The troopers attempted to use non-lethal force in order to get the defendant to comply however, those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. After a few minutes of refusing to comply with lawful commands of armed uniformed troopers, the defendant raised his firearm and fired it in the immediate direction of some of the troopers. The round that the defendant discharged struck a police cruiser’s windshield wiper which was within inches of troopers. The troopers then attempted to render lifesaving aid to the defendant and EMS was dispatched," Matulewicz wrote.
Matulewicz said the entire standoff was captured by multiple video cameras on the scene from distinct angles and all the troopers’ interviews were consistent with each other and consistent with the videos.
"The Northumberland County District Attorney’s final determination is that all the Pennsylvania State Police troopers involved were not only justified in utilizing deadly force on the defendant but exercised prudent judgment in a split second to protect themselves, other law enforcement officers present, and the public at large," Matulewicz said in his report.
"All the troopers involved actions were in complete compliance with the law and were well within their rights of self-defense and the defense of others. All troopers justifiably employed the appropriate use of force in what was an extremely dangerous situation."
Kradlak died after he was shot when according to law enforcement refused to identify himself and fired shots at police. A search warrant regarding the incident showed investigators sought evidence inside the home owned by Kradlak’s half-brother, police said. Items sought included firearms and ammunition, cellphones and electronic communication devices, documents including a potential suicide note, recording devices and video surveillance footage.
A state trooper first responded to the home just after 3 p.m. following a 911 hangup call. According to the warrant, Kradlak refused to identify himself and sought to prevent the responding trooper from speaking with the homeowner, police said.
When the homeowner ultimately exited the house to speak with the trooper, state police said Kradlak was observed holding a gun that he is believed to have pulled from his waistband. It appeared he unlocked the gun’s safety, the warrant states.
Police said the homeowner also refused to identify Kradlak, though the homeowner appeared in good health and not to be in distress.
Emergency medical personnel with Susquehanna Emergency Services were stationed nearby and attempted life-saving measures on Kradlak before he was transported to the hospital, the original warrant stated.
After the shooting, the warrant states that troopers cleared the home as a safety check and observed multiple firearms throughout the house along with a makeshift video production studio in the basement.
This was the second police-related shooting that Matulewicz has had to rule on. The first was in January 2021 after state police needed to use deadly force during an Oct. 23, 2020 incident.
Sunbury police were dispatched to the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived they discovered the man they were searching for, police said. When officers approached, the man told them he wanted to die by “suicide by cop,” police said.
The man flashed what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
Matulewicz issued his determination in that case in January 2021.
“My final determination is that the trooper was not only justified in the shooting but also showed good judgment in only a split second,” Matulewicz said at the time. “This trooper acted to protect a fellow officer, the other law enforcement officers present, and the public at large.”