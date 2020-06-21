State Police have seen "significant advances" in a 1986 Union County cold case and say they are confident someone will be brought to justice the disappearance of Corey Edkin.
On Sunday, trooper and lead investigator in the Edkin case, Brian Watkins said"significant advances in the Corey Edkin missing persons case" have been made and "the individuals who caused this tragedy will be brought to justice."
Edkin was 2-years-old when he was reported missing from 159 2nd St, in New Columbia, on Oct. 13, 1986. Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery, of New Columbia, reported her son missing, police said.
Troopers said Mowery told investigators she placed her son in her bed before she drove to a store int he early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to police. When she returned 30 minutes later, her son was gone, she said.
State police have investigated the cold case for 34 years. Watkins said recently criminal investigators were able to make significant advances. Watkins said individuals with information on the case and advances in forensic technology were the reason for the latest advances.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said no other information would be released at this time.