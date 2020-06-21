MILTON — State Police have made "significant advances" in a 1986 disappearance of 2-year-old Corey Edkin, and they are now saying with confidence that someone will be brought to justice.
Tpr. Brian Watkins, the lead investigator in the Edkin case, said today that investigators have made "significant advances in the Corey Edkin missing persons case" and "the individuals who caused this tragedy will be brought to justice."
Edkin was 2 years old when he was reported missing from a home on Second Street in New Columbia on Oct. 13, 1986. Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery, of New Columbia, reported her son missing, police said.
Troopers said Mowery told investigators she placed her son in her bed before she drove to a store in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to police. When she returned 30 minutes later, her son was gone, she said.
State police have investigated the case for 34 years.
Edkin was listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in 2009, according to NamUS regional director Amy Dobbs.
"I hope the person or persons involved in Cory's disappearance are brought to justice and the family is provided answers they deserve," Dobbs said today.
NamUS will continue to assist as needed, and I am confident in the Pennsylvania State Police that they will continue to investigate and not stop until Cory is brought home."
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson did not return a call for comment today.
In the early morning hours of Oct 13, 1986, troopers said there were "several other children and Mowery's roommate" inside the residence.
Mowery reported the child missing and troopers, who said Edkin's was wearing gray pajamas, began a search of the area, including the Susquehanna Valley River, troopers said.
Troopers said they do not believe that the child walked away from the home, nor that he was abducted by any other person, according to a press release.
Watkins said that criminal investigators were recently able to make significant advances. Watkins said individuals with information on the case and advances in forensic technology have helped investigators piece together what may have happened to the child.
Milton State Police Tpr. Mark Reasner said today that no other information would be released at this time.