Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said the two dead people found at a home near Milton on Wednesday were the actor and victim in a murder-suicide.
According to police, Brenda Hurst, 58, of 610 Phillips Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, fatally shot a 14-year-old male then killed herself with the gun at the home.
Police said the incident took place at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday.
PSP Trooper Sara Barrett was the investigating officer.
