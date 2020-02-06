DERRY TWP. — State police charged a woman with endangering the welfare of her mentally and physically disabled 17-year-old daughter by allowing her to live in deplorable conditions and to sleep on a piece of foam in a cluttered hallway Jan. 17.
Tpr. Logan Spiece filed the charge against Lucy L. Mowery, 58, of Blue Springs Terrace.
Spiece received a report about the child and saw a large amount of trash around the outside of the home where he had to move items to clear a walkway to get to the front door. A wheelchair was in the middle of the ramp on the porch with trash creating a walking isle too narrow for a wheelchair to fit, he said. Mowery opened the door where he saw an extremely dirty home and trash stacked to the ceiling with only small isles to move about. She said she was caring for her 17-year-old daughter and her 1-year-old grandchild. The trooper asked to go inside with Mowery refusing and saying it was none of his business, according to the charge.
Spiece contacted Montour County Children and Youth Services officials who said they received numerous reports about the home and had made numerous attempts to assess the home but were unsuccessful because Mowery was uncooperative.
The trooper learned the 17-year-old is mentally and physically disabled, cannot walk on her own without a walker or a wheelchair and depends on Mowery to do everyday tasks and to provide general hygiene care.
He obtained a search warrant and entered the home where he found mounds of garbage, human waste in diapers on the floor, perishable and nonperishable items piled from floor to the ceiling in the main living quarters leaving only a narrow isle. The kitchen counter was covered with garbage and other household items, he said.