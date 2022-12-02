MIDDLEBURG — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man will spend up to 11 years in state prison for supplying drugs that killed Benjamin Zimmerman in Shamokin Dam last year.
Jose J. Mercado-Flores was sentenced in Snyder County Court Friday to serve 5 1/2 years to 11 years in state prison for the July 20, 2021, overdose death of Zimmerman.
Zimmerman, 25, of Lewisburg, had taken at least one of the 10 Oxycodone pills he had purchased from Mercado-Flores before he was found dead in a Shamokin Dam home, according to authorities.
Mercado-Flores pleaded guilty to first-degree felony drug delivery resulting in death earlier this year.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch credited the efforts of state police, in particular Trooper Cameron Wolfberg, in bringing charges against Mercado-Flores.
"While it can’t bring the victim back to his loved ones, this sentence does send the strong message that anyone who profits from the dangers of drug addiction will face harsh consequences," he said.
"We also need to do more as a society to increase access to treatment and reduce the barriers, including stigma, that hold some people back from getting help. This is a big reason why we started the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative in Snyder County. Through this program, law enforcement officers and prosecutors are being trained on how to connect people with addiction to the services they need. Individuals charged with illegal possession of drugs or paraphernalia will be eligible for a special diversion program if they accept the help that is offered."
According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, there were 234 cases of drug delivery resulting in death in 2021.