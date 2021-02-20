Pennsylvania recorded its third consecutive day and seventh day in the last nine with less than 100 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, according to a report released mid-day Saturday.
State Department of Health officials also reported 2,818 new virus infections, marking the seventh consecutive day with less than 4,000 cases and the fifth day in the last week with less than 3,000.
Since Feb. 1, the state has recorded 10 days with less than 100 virus-related deaths and six of those have happened in the last seven days. There were 90 new deaths reported in Saturday’s update, including one in the Valley -- in Montour County, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 58.
The state reported 50 new infections in Valley counties, including 22 in Northumberland County and 14 in Union. To day 17,640 Valley residents have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent this week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped. Positive test rates dropped in all four Valley counties, including Union County where Bucknell University now has 190 active cases. According to the state's early warning dashboard, over the last seven days the positivity rate in Montour County has dropped from 6.2 to 5.8 percent, from 9.7 to 7.5 percent in Northumberland County, from 10 percent to 4.9 percent in Snyder County and Union County, where it dropped from 5.1 percent to 3.4 percent.
Vaccinations
Statewide, 1,387,443 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 479,797 have received both doses.
In the Valley, 31,559 residents have gotten the first shot, while 10,841 have received both doses.
The state did not change any of its vaccination data on Saturday.
On campus
Bucknell has 192 active cases, up two from Friday’s report, according to the school’s online virus dashboard. The school reported 17 new cases on Friday and 18 on Thursday. According to the dashboard 187 of the cases are among students and 206 students are in isolation, a decrease of six from Friday’s report.
Susquehanna University reports six active student cases and three staff cases, the same totals reported on Friday. Since returning to campus in January, the school has had 16 total cases.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,060 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, according to the state Department of Health, a decrease of one patient from the previous day. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 443 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 2 from Friday, while 259 patients were being treated on ventilators, down seven from Thursday.
In Valley health care facilities, 66 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down one from FRiday.
There were 49 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 13 in ICUs and nine on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, eight patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were eight patients, including one in the ICU.
Nursing homes
According to state data, there are two new cases in Valley long-term care facilities since the most recent data release. As of noon Saturday, there have been 2,027 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, including two new cases on Friday. A Northumberland County facility reported the only new Valley death in such facilities.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 282 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 992 resident cases — up six on Friday — and 242 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 129 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations, one fewer resident case and one more staff case than reported Friday. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 236 resident cases and 44 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons
There were 162 active inmate cases and 22 active staff member cases reported at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, one fewer in each category than reported on Thursday.
There were 73 active cases and federal prisons in Union County, including 45 prisoner cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. There were also 25 staff cases at the facility.
There were three active cases at three different facilities in Allenwood, including one prisoner case at the low security site and two staff member cases at the USP. To date, one prisoner -- at USP-Allenwood -- has died in the prisons.
State facilities
There are 39 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center — the same as Friday — including 17 people receiving services and 22 staffers. Since the pandemic began, there have been 312 cases at the location, including 89 residents and 223 staffers.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital, which has had 68 cases since the pandemic began last March.