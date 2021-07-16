Pennsylvania Health officials announced another 415 cases on Friday, down 10 from Thursday's high, and the first time since early June with consecutive days with at least 400 new cases.
Additionally, the number of patients hospitalized across the state, the number being treated in intensive care units and on ventilators all increased on Friday.
Over the past two days, the Department of Health announced 840 new cases of the coronavirus statewide. There were five new cases locally, the largest one-day increase in more than a week. There were three new cases in Northumberland Count along with one each in Snyder and Union counties.
Snyder County has had one new case in each of the past four days.
Statewide, there were four deaths linked to the coronavirus, the lowest total in five days. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID in the latest state data provided by DOH officials.
The virus has killed 27,786 Pennsylvania residents, including 606 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
DOH officials reported 13,677 shots were administered on Thursday, pushing the total of 11,388,549 total doses administered.
Hospitalizations
There were 247 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Friday's report. It is an increase in one patient over the previous day, the third day in a row the state has reported an increase. Of those patients, 50 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up three. There were 32 patients being treated on ventilators, up four from Thursday.,
In the Valley, there are eight patients being treated in hospitals, level with Thursday's report. That total includes seven at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating three patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including two on ventilators.
Prisons
There are still two active cases at prisons in the Valley — both staff cases — with one at SCI-Coal Township and one at USP-Lewisburg. There was no change in the local case count on Friday.
Across the state, there are also 28 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive across the state — down one from Thursday — including 15 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 31 active staff cases at state prisons — up one for the second day in a row — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,554 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,420 inmates are fully vaccinated. There are three more inmates fully vaccinated at USP-Allenwood in data released on Friday.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.