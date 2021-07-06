State health officials registered 116 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one death statewide as the number of people hospitalized across the state dropped slightly.
Tuesday's report marked the third day in a row with fewer than 200 new cases across Pennsylvania. It includes two new cases in the Valley.
Montour and Snyder counties both reported new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It is just the second new case in Montour County in the last two weeks. Tuesday marked the second time in three days Northumberland County has not reported a new case; Union County has not reported a new case for three days.
Over the weekend, there were 46,198 COVID vaccine shots administered statewide, including 498 in the Valley. According to state data, 11.75 million shots have been administered statewide and 5.4 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 81,108 in the Valley.
The virus has killed 602 Valley residents and 27,708 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania dropped by four according to Tuesday's report, with 289 patients hospitalized, including 56 being treated in intensive care units and another 43 are on ventilators.
In the Valley, there are 26 patients being treated in three local hospitals, including 21 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Gesinger-Shamokin. Geisinger is treating four patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville according to state data and two on ventilators. Evangelical and Geisinger-Shamokin have no patients in ICUs or on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated last updated on Tuesday. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than a week.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 420 staffers and 1,521inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 40 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 staff cases statewide, level with Monday's report.