SUNBURY — Participation and achievement data from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) and Keystone exams are now available.
The results of the 2021-22 school year are available at futurereadypa.org, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Schools can be compared year-to-year and can be compared to other schools using the website’s tools.
“Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels. However, student performance is generally improving year-over-year and schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “We know that assessments show point-in-time data that does not reflect the full scope of learning happening in classrooms across the commonwealth, and we expect student performance will continue to improve as students and educators proceed with a more normalized, uninterrupted year of in-person learning.”
The new data was added to the Future Ready PA Index, a comprehensive reporting system for presenting school-level data across a broad range of indicators, such as English language acquisition, career readiness, access to advanced coursework, and regular attendance.