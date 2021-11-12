HUMMELS WHARF — The chair of the House State Government Committee said he is confident the deadlines will be reached next year for congressional redistricting in Pennsylvania.
State Rep. Seth Grove, R-196, was the keynote speaker on Friday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Affairs Rise and Shine Legislative Breakfast at Susquehanna Valley Country Club. The legislator from York County discussed the committee's role and the process for redrawing district maps.
"I feel pretty good (about reaching the February deadline)," Grove said. "The governor's office wants to lock something down. Obviously, we do too."
Part of the committee's role is to hold hearings on redistricting, gather input from the constituents and provide a recommendation to the Legislature by February before petitions go out for elections, said Grove.
Congressional redistricting must be done every 10 years after the U.S. Census is complete. Ten years ago, the committee held three regional hearings while this time around there were 12 — four times more than a decade ago, he said.
This year's redrawing will be critical because Pennsylvania is losing one Congressional seat — from 18 to 17 — after Census data was released earlier this year.
"This year, we decided to do things differently," said Grove. "We have to. We have split government. Ten years ago we had a Republican governor and Republican majority Legislature. That process isn't going to work this year. We're not going to be able to do that. We have to build some middle ground with the governor to get these maps locked down in some kind of bipartisan fashion."
The goal is to have "the most transparent public input process we can possibly develop," he said.
The public can provide input at www.paredistricting.com. Tools for the public to provide input include the ability to draw communities of interest and submit full maps, provide written testimony for regional hearings and sign up for emails to stay informed.
That website will be live until Dec. 3.
Malcolm Derk, the chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee, said he appreciated hearing from a lawmaker from Harrisburg.
"To have this kind of information and to see there were 12 public hearings on the subject was enlightening," said Derk. "Compared to 10 years ago, it really was an improvement. I'm excited to continue to hear these things."
Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber said it was beneficial to hear in person about the redistricting process.
"There is a bipartisan effort to make everything as transparent as possible for the benefit of the state," said Reber. "That's something I can take back to my own constituents when they have questions for me."