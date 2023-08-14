DANVILLE — State Representative Michael Stender will host fraud bingo, an interactive presentation to make consumers more aware of scams and more familiar with ways to protect themselves, according to the representative.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Montour County Administration Building at 435 E. Front St. in Danville.
"This free event will help seniors understand how they can help protect themselves from being taken advantage of," Stender said. "Supporting our seniors is paramount to me in my role as state representative."
Presenter and "game host" George Dillman, from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, will use the familiar game of bingo to help attendees protect themselves from scams, according to Stender.
Those planning to attend the event can RSVP by calling 570-286-5885 or 570-275-3700.