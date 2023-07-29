SUNBURY — State Rep. Michael Stender will host two open houses in August.
The first is Aug. 3 from 3 p.m. until 6.p.m in Milton at 2 Filbert St. The second will be in Sunbury at 390 Washington Avenue from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
— Francis Scarcella
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 8:01 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.