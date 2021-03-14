The state department of health recorded 1,914 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the third lowest total reported this month.
The Sunday update also changed the state death toll to 24,530, which would erase the 43 new fatalities from Saturday’s report and reset the state total to what was reported on Friday.
In the Valley, there were no new deaths and 30 new infections reported, including 25 in Northumberland County. Union County’s infection count decreased by nine, according to the state’s documentation.
Since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, 553 Valley residents have died due to the novel coronavirus and 18,473 have been infected, according to the state Department of Health.
Sunday marked the 29th consecutive day with less than 4,000 new cases in Pennsylvania following a record-breaking winter and holiday surge. It has also been 25 consecutive days with fewer than 100 deaths.
Vaccinations
According to the latest data from state health officials, 66,829 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, including 40,194 doses that led to residents being fully vaccinated. It pushed the state's total since vaccinations began in December to 1,249,722 fully vaccinated residents. Another 2,372,271 have received one dose.
Across the Valley, 27,521 residents are fully vaccinated and another 13,941 have received the first dose.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,443 residents were hospitalized as of noon Sunday, up 1 from Saturday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by 12 to 295, while 176 people are being treated on ventilators, down one from the previous report.
There are 37 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, the same number as reported Saturday. At Geisinger in Danville, 26 COVID patients are being treated according to state data with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators. There are seven patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and four at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
Positive test rating
The DOH also announced the statewide positive testing rate last week was 5.7 percent, level from the previous seven-day window. It is the first time in 12 weeks the rate did not drop from the previous week.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there have been 3,414 cases -- including 1,704 among residents -- at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 285 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities. The numbers were unchanged from Saturday.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,019 resident cases and 253 staff cases, the same numbers reported Saturday. There have been 209 combined deaths, one more than reported Saturday.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities. The numbers were unchanged from Saturday’s report.
In Union County, 262 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes. The Union County numbers also remained unchanged.
On campus
On Sunday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 13 active infections, including 10 among students. Both numbers are down slightly from Saturday’s report. The school reported 38 students are in isolation, down 11. The dashboard also shows no new positive tests on Saturday. The school has reported no new tests in two of the last three days.
At Susquehanna University, there are 11 active cases on campus including 10 students. Since the semester began, there have been 83 total cases at SU, including 71 students. The university's dashboard does not update on weekends. The school does not update its COVID-19 reporting on Sundays
Prisons
There are 25 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg,the same number as reported Saturday. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are two active cases at the Allenwood low-security site, both among inmates, and one inmate case at the medium-security unit. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,213 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 157 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 25 active cases, an increase of four from Saturday. The state Department of Corrections reports 10 inmate cases and 15 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.