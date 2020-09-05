State health officials announced 891 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 14 in the Valley, as the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the novel coronavirus dipped below 500. There were no new deaths in any of the four Valley counties and Union County had no new cases in the latest data release.
Ten new deaths announced statewide Friday push the total to 7,742 since the Department of Health began tracking data in March. Of those deaths, 5,235 have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 38 in Northumberland County.
Friday’s increase pushed the state’s total number of cases to 137,662. State health officials estimate 83 percent — approximately 112,883 — have already recovered. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 126 cases.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state decreased on Thursday. According to state health officials, 497 patients across the state are in hospitals, down 33 from Thursday’s total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators is 66. There are 20 patients in Valley hospitals. There are eight patients at Geisinger Medical Center, and six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 249 cases — 186 residents and 63 staffers — in six facilities, an increase of two residents and one staffer. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and six residents and four staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive. There were three new confirmed resident cases in Union County.
Across the Valley, Friday there were eight new cases in Northumberland County, four in Snyder and two in Montour. There have been 1,452 cases in the Valley since March: 740 in Northumberland, 397 in Union, 174 in Snyder and 141 in Montour.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,307 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,564 cases among employees, for a total of 25,871 at 942 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
There have been 51 deaths in the Valley, including 38 in Northumberland County — 37 in long-term care facilities — six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Pennsylvania is also seeing a significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases in August;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in August; and
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.
COVID-19 on campus
Bloomsburg University confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in its update Friday, bringing the school’s total number of cases to 249, including two employees.
There have been 87 positive cases in off-campus students. Three students have gone home as of Friday.
The school also revealed that 132 students have recovered after completing the required 14-day quarantine.
Also on Friday, Bucknell is reporting three active cases, one fewer than they reported Wednesday. The school has had 11 active cases on campus, three among staff members.
Susquehanna University has not had a confirmed case of the virus.