The state Department of Health reported 2,504 new COVID-19 infections and seven new virus-related deaths, the lowest daily totals since early November.
On Nov. 2, the state reported 2,060 new cases and reported four new deaths on Nov. 9.
There were 48 new cases reported in Valley counties and a net total of no new deaths. Montour County's COVID-19 death toll increased by one to 55 and Northumberland County's dropped by one to 306. Since the pandemic began last March, 508 Valley residents have died and 16,824 have been infected. There were 22 new infections reported in Northumberland County, 17 in Union, five in Montour and four in Snyder County.
Pennsylvania's Early Warning COVID-19 dashboard shows 59 counties remain in a substantial level of community transmission — including all four Valley counties.
There are three levels of transmission: low, moderate and substantial. For the week ending Feb. 4, there was one county in the low level of transmission — Cameron County — seven counties in the moderate level of transmission, and 59 counties were in the substantial level of transmission.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.6 percent last week, the eighth week in a row it has dropped.
There are two fewer active cases at Bucknell University on Monday. The university is reporting 39 active cases — including 33 students — while 122 students are in isolation. Bucknell President John Bravman announced Friday the university would not hold in-person instruction this week in an attempt to slow the spread of cases on campus. At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases, both among staffers. There have been no positive cases among students since the spring semester.
Statewide, more than 1 million residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to DOH officials, 1,021,153 residents have received their first dose while 286,604 have received both doses.
In the Valley, 25,013 residents have received the first dose and 7,501 have received both.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID patients continued to decline on Monday. Statewide, as of noon Monday, 2,881 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 32 from Sunday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by 27 to 565 and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 35 to 296.
In Valley health care facilities, 101 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down eight from Saturday. There were 72 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 21 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients were being treated, including four in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 19 patients, including three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is still reporting 54 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 37 staffers. There are also 12 positive cases among inmates and five asymptomatic positive cases among inmates. Those numbers remained unchanged from Friday.
There are seven active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There is also one inmate at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 102 active cases, including 77 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 48 active cases, including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 282 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.