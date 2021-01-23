Pennsylvania Department of Health officials reported 5,785 new COVID-19 cases and 205 new virus-related deaths on Saturday.
There have been 5,000 or more new cases in 64 of the last 72 days, pushing the statewide total to 43 cases short of 800,000 since the pandemic began.
In the first 23 days of 2021, the state has recorded 22 percent -- 4,548 of 20,526 total -- of its total number of virus-related deaths since early March.
The Valley saw an increase of 115 cases and seven deaths. All of the new deaths were Northumberland County residents, pushing the county’s pandemic total death toll to 286.
Northumberland County also saw the biggest increase in cases, up 67. Montour County saw its total decrease by 12 as state officials reconcile testing data out of Geisinger. Union County added 37 infections and Snyder added 23.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again on Saturday, dropping by 172 after losing nearly 600 on Friday.
Statewide 3,997 patients are being treated in hospitals, 803 in an intensive care unit (ICU) and 479 on ventilators. Patients in ICUs decreased by 19 and patients on ventilators decreased by 28.
In Valley hospitals, 184 patients were being treated, 38 in ICUs and 20 on ventilators, decreases of five, four and three, respectively.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 131 patients, 29 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, 11 patients were hospitalized, two of them in ICUs. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, there were 42 patients, seven in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
Vaccines
The state vaccinated 23,274 people on Friday, according to Saturday’s data release, including 1,996 completed vaccinations. That brings the statewide total of people with both doses to 106,541.
The state has administered 519,991 vaccine doses to date, including 12,561 in Valley counties
Prisons, state facilities
There are now 15 active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township — there are no inmate cases — up two in the latest data release from the Department of Corrections. There are 1,976 cases in the system statewide, including 1,739 inmates
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 67 active cases -- a decrease of one from Friday -- including 28 residents and 39 staffers, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the Danville State Hospital, there are seven active cases, all among staff members. At the boys wing of the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville, the state reports there are less than five cases among residents and less than five among staffers. The state does not provide a specific number unless the figure is more than five.
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Union County dropped by 24 cases on Saturday, from 188 to 164, according to reporting from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There are 89 active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, an increase of eight cases since Friday, all among inmates. There are 64 active inmate infections and 25 active staff member infections at the facility. There are 75 cases at three prison facilities at Allenwood, with the biggest outbreak of 37 cases at the medium security prison, 33 fewer than on Friday. There are 33 staff cases and four inmate cases, down one and 34 respectively. The Low security site saw one active staff case added to its totals, which are now two inmates and 16 staff members. USP-Allenwood still has 20 staff cases.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 14,108 cases, 1,802 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 872 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 262 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 225 resident cases, 36 staff member cases and 27 deaths.