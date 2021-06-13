The state Department of Health reported 226 new infections of COVID-19 on Sunday, the smallest increase since March 24, 2020, in the first month of the now 15-month pandemic.
There were also no new infections in Susquehanna Valley residents. The last time that happened was July 6, 2020.
COVID-19 contributed to the death of 14 Pennsylvania residents. The Valley had no COVID-19 related deaths for the 11th consecutive day. The last time that happened was early June 2020, when only five Valley residents had died from the disease.
In the 12 months since, 592 Valley residents have died. To date, 356 Northumberland County residents, 89 Union County residents, 85 Snyder County residents and 67 Montour County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications, according to Health officials. Infections and deaths are reported based on a residents' home address.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 182 patients in five days before stagnating in Sunday's midday report from the state. Statewide and local hospitalization numbers remained unchanged from Saturday's report on Sunday.
Of the 572 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 158 were in ICUs -- a decrease of 10 from Friday -- and 105 were on ventilators -- an increase of three.
In Valley health care facilities, 30 patients were hospitalized, 14 in ICUs and three on ventilators, the same numbers as reported on Thursday.
Geisinger was treating 22 admitted patients, nine of them in ICUs and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, two of three patients were in ICUs. At Evangelical Community Hospital, three of five were in ICUs.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators
Vaccinations
Pennsylvania updated its vaccination figures Sunday after no update on Saturday. Two weeks ago, Health department officials said they would stop providing full updates on weekends but would wrap up all reporting on Mondays.
As of midnight Saturday, Pennsylvania had administered 11,174,732 vaccines, including 5,072,037 second doses.
In Valley counties, 157,568 doses have been administered, including 76,241 second doses, which provide full vaccination protection.
Over the two days of vaccinations reported Sunday, the state administered 48,764 second doses, including 307 among Valley residents.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the same number as reported through last weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There was one active case — a staff member — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. One employee and one inmate infection were added to the list on Tuesday, but the inmate case no longer appears in the state Department of Corrections' report. There were no cases at the facility as of Monday. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State reported Sunday have been the same since last weekend.