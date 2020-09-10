Three Valley counties accounted for 11 of the state's 587 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania has now had more than 144,000 COVID cases since tracking began in March.
One more resident of Northumberland County has died due to complications of the novel coronavirus in the latest data release, the 41st death in the county and 55th in the Valley.
The DOH announced 15 more deaths statewide on Thursday, pushing the total to 7,820. Of that total, 5,280 have been linked to long-term care facilities.
Locally there are five new cases in Union County, four in Northumberland County and two in Snyder. Since March, there have been 1,540 cases in the Valley — the state estimates 82 percent of patients who have tested positive have already recovered — including 777 in Northumberland County, 416 in Union County, 193 in Snyder and 154 in Montour.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 66 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,644 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,702 cases among employees, for a total of 26,346 at 946 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Thirty-nine of the Valley's deaths have been linked to long-term facilities. Of the Valley's 55 deaths, 41 are in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Of the Valley’s total cases, 294 are linked to 14 long-term care facilities. There was one new case in Union County. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 265 cases — 200 residents and 65 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while eight residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and 11 residents and five staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus decreased in the latest update, dropping to 488 and the number of people on ventilators remained steady at 60. In the Valley, there are 31 patients being treated — six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.