The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania increased for the second day in a row on Tuesday as the Department of Health announced 3,119 new cases and 65 deaths in the latest round of data.
The 65 deaths is the highest since March 3 and come after state health officials announced one death on Monday. There were no new deaths in the Valley for the fifth day in a row.
Locally, there were 39 new cases, including 24 in Northumberland County, nine in Union and six in Snyder. There were no new cases in Montour County in the latest data.
The 3,119 new cases are more than double Monday’s total of 1,388 and represent the largest total this month. Of the 970,717 Pennsylvania residents that have contracted the virus, state health officials estimate 92 percent have already recovered.
According to state data, 23,943 Valley residents — more than 12 percent — have been fully vaccinated as of Monday night.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,489 residents were hospitalized as of noon Tuesday, up 39 from Monday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by six to 280, while 163 people are being treated on ventilators, down four from the previous report.
There are 39 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, three fewer than Monday. At Geisinger in Danville, 28 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with nine in the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) and five on ventilators. There are six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical each have one patient in the ICU. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,111 cases at long-term care facilities in the region. The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 286 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,019 resident cases and 253 staff cases. There have been 209 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 261 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
On campus
On Tuesday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 10 active infections — down three from Monday — including eight among students. The school reported 51 students are in isolation, up eight. The dashboard also shows no new positive tests on Monday for the third day in a row and four of the last five days.
At Susquehanna University, there are nine active cases on campus, all students. Since the semester began, there have been 87 total cases at SU, including 75 students.
Prisons
There are 26 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, up one. Twenty-one of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are one active inmate case at both Allenwood low- and medium-security sites. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and two cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,213 inmates and 157 staffers at the four federal prisons have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 19 active cases, down two from Monday. The state reports six inmate cases and 13 employee cases.
One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.