There were 7,506 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide on Sunday and 103 new deaths, both the lowest totals in six days.
There were more than 10,000 new virus cases reported in each of the previous two days and more than 200 deaths in each of the previous four days.
In Valley counties, cases increased by 137 and there was one new virus-related death. The death was in Snyder County, where 49 residents have died since the pandemic began in March.
There were 49 new cases in Northumberland County, 41 in Union County, 31 in Montour and 14 in Snyder County.
Hospitalizations statewide decreased by 97 cases to 5,201 on Sunday, following a 20-patient decrease reported Saturday.
Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased for a second consecutive day, down 19, to 1,062.
The number of patients being treated on ventilators increased for the second consecutive day. The state reported 640 patients on ventilators, an increase of 29.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals
Prisons and state centers
There are 141 cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, 126 inmates, 15 staff members, according to the state Department of Corrections. The number held steady Sunday after decreasing by 100 on Saturday.
At state prisons, there are 2,414 cases, including 2,163 inmate cases.
There were 81 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center: 28 residents and 53 staffers, according to the state Department of Health Services (DHS). At the Danville State Hospital, there were 26 active cases — 17 residents and 9 staffers — part of 63 total cases at the facility, according to DHS reporting. There are less than five staff cases and no juvenile cases at the boys North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville.
At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 58 inmates and 12 staffers who were COVID positive, the same number of cases as were reported Saturday by the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the medium-security unit, there were 137 inmates and 24 staffers positive, an increase of one staff member case. Seventeen staffers and an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood had active infections.
At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there were 87 active cases: 54 inmates and 33 staffers, the same numbers as reported on Saturday.
Valley Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals is now 244, including 46 in ICUs, and 24 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 181 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 32 patients in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 16 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility were being treated on a ventilator. The patient numbers at Geisinger and Geisinger Shamokin remained unchanged from the totals reported on Saturday.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 47 patients were hospitalized, one more than reported on Saturday. Eleven are in ICUs and eight are being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 12,562 cases, 1,638 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 21 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities 829 residents have been infected, an increase of one, and there have been 204 staff cases. At seven affected facilities, there have been 164 deaths.
In Montour, 193 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive, increases of 13 and one respectively. There have been 13 deaths at six affected facilities.
Two Snyder County long-term care facilities reported one new staff member case and no new resident cases. The totals are now 30 and 113, respectively. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 183 resident cases -- six more than reported Saturday -- 33 staff member cases and 19 deaths.