HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania health officials added another 781 new cases to the state’s running total of coronavirus cases, according to data released mid-day Thursday.
The state’s cumulative total cases since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic stands at 98,446. It was the ninth day out of 10 the state total increased by 700 or more cases.
There were four new cases reported in the Valley, which has seen at least one new case every day since July 6. Three new cases were reported in Northumberland County, bringing its total to 355. Montour County saw one new case, its 82nd.
There were no new cases in Union or Snyder counties, where the totals remain 108 and 74 cases, respectively.
No new Valley resident deaths were linked to the virus. Sixteen Valley residents have died due to the novel coronavirus since the state started tracking it in March: 10 in Northumberland County and two each in the other three counties.
The state reported 16 new virus-related deaths, pushing its total to 6,973.
There have been 14,620 negative tests performed on Valley residents — 5,161 for Montour County, 4,858 for Northumberland, 3,464 for Union and 1,137 for Snyder.
The state has conducted 885,165 negative tests and it estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered.
In Pennsylvania, 652 patients are hospitalized with the virus and 90 are on ventilators. Eighty percent of the state’s ventilators are not in use.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
To date, 57 residents and nine employees at three facilities in Northumberland County have tested positive in the county. There have been six deaths at facilities in the county.
There was no change in Union and Snyder counties, where one resident and three employees at three facilities have been infected in the former county and three residents in one facility in the latter.
Nobody has died at Union or Snyder county facilities and there have been no infections at Montour County long-term care sites.