All four Valley counties had at least 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, part of a statewide increase of 9,966. Hospitalizations decreased statewide and in the Valley in the latest data released from the state Department of Health.
Statewide, there were another 224 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including four in the Valley. It was the third day in a row and seventh in nine days with at least 200 deaths across Pennsylvania. There were two more deaths in Northumberland County, which has had 178 residents die since March, including 45 since Dec. 1.
There were 116 new cases in Northumberland County, 58 in Snyder County, 48 in Montour County and 44 in Union County. There were 27 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday.
The state estimates that 60 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered. There have been 21,020 negative tests in Union County, 19,216 in Northumberland, 8,720 in Montour and 7,182 in Snyder as of Thursday morning.
As of noon Thursday, there were 6,209 residents in hospitals across Pennsylvania, down 127 from Wednesday. There are 194 patients in three Valley locations, down two. There were 400 residents hospitalized on Sept. 20.
There were also 1,246 state residents being treated in intensive care units across the state — up 8 — and 745 on ventilators — up 5 — according to state data. There were 538 adult ICU beds available across the state according to the DOH. There were 134 patients being treated at Geisinger's main campus in Danville, including 36 in the ICU and 22 on ventilators. Geisinger has 12 adult ICU beds open. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients were being treated, including two in the ICU. The hospital has one adult ICU bed open. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 51 residents were being treated, including nine in the ICU and one on ventilators. The hospital had three open ICU beds.
Montour testing site to open
Regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Cambria, Franklin, Mercer, Montour, and Luzerne counties today. The testing locations in Cambria, Franklin and Montour will open today and be open through Tuesday.
Beginning today and running daily from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, drive-thru and walk-in testing will be held at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville.
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 53 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Thursday morning. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 44 of them have returned to work. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 50 active cases, 28 among residents and 22 among staff, according to the facility's latest report on Monday. There have been 143 confirmed cases at the center, including 92 among residents.
There have been at least 1,314 cases at Valley nursing homes, up 26 from Wednesday. There are 11 new resident cases in Montour County. The state attributed 10 more Northumberland County deaths to long-term care facilities on Thursday. One of Union County's deaths was tied to a nursing home.
In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 938 cases (744 residents and 194 staffers) along with 141 deaths. Snyder County has had 133 cases (107 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 140 cases (114 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 103 cases (80 residents, 23 staffers) and six deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there are still 36 active cases — 26 inmates and 10 staffers. Statewide, there were 3,791 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 3,503 inmates.
There were now 73 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center including 20 people receiving services and 53 staffers, an increase of 12 new cases since Wednesday. At Danville State Hospital, there were 15 resident and 12 staff active cases.
There were 131 cases across the four federal prison locations in Union County, a decrease of 21 cases since Wednesday.
There were 52 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 5,743 inmates and nine staffers. This is a decrease of 14 cases since Wednesday.
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 25 active cases, including six inmates. There are also 40 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 33 inmates and seven staffers.