The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,345 new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s report, the most on a Sunday since Valentine’s Day.
It was the sixth straight day with more than 2,000 new cases, but ended a string of five days with at least 3,000 cases.
There were also 14 new deaths, the smallest increase since there was one reported on March 15.
Infections in the Valley increased by 26 to 18,741. There were no new deaths in the Valley, ending a streak of three consecutive days with at least one new death in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union Counties.
Northumberland County saw the biggest single-day increase in infections, up 12, and Union County reported 10 new cases.
Vaccinations
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 55,826 residents received vaccines on Saturday, including 19,847 who received full vaccine coverage.
The day’s work pushed the state’s total of full covered individuals to 1,510,497 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.2 million.
To date, 30,944 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
Hospitals
The state reported 25 more residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,554. On Saturday, the state reported its first decrease in four days. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by two to 320, while 194 people are being treated on ventilators, up five from the previous report and up 24 in two days.
There are 36 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, down one from Saturday. At Geisinger in Danville, 25 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — up one from Saturday — and eight on ventilators, up two. There are four patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU and Evangelical has one.
On campus
On Sunday morning, Bucknell reported 13 active cases, including 11 among students, the same numbers reported Saturday. The school’s online dashboard showed 63 students in isolation, an increase of five since Saturday’s report
At Susquehanna University there is one active case each in a student and an employee. Since Jan. 21 there have been 89 cases at the college, including 76 among students.
Nursing homes
To date, there have been 2,122 infections in Valley nursing homes, including 1,716 among residents, according to the state DOH. There have also been 311 deaths in the 35 Valley facilities.
In Montour County there have been 288 resident and 69 staff cases with 39 deaths in six facilities
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,027 resident infections, 253 among staff members and 209 deaths at 20 facilities. In two Snyder County facilities, there have been 138 resident and 35 staff member infections along with 20 deaths. In Union County, seven facilities are reporting 43 deaths, 263 infections among residents and 49 among staff members. The state does not report active cases at the facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are 23 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, a decrease of three cases from Saturday. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security site, both inmates,according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 22 active cases, a decrease of three from Saturday. The state Department of Corrections reports 9 inmate cases and 13 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is below five cases. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also less than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital.There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.