Pennsylvania's tax revenue was ahead of projections last month according to Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell.
Pennsylvania collected $2.2 billion in General Fund revenue in August, which was $61.2 million, or 2.9 percent, more than anticipated. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $4.5 billion, which is $62.4 million, or 1.4 percent, above estimate.
Since the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year, overall tax revenue is $3.5 million, or 0.1 percent, less than was collected in the same period of the last fiscal year.
Sales tax receipts totaled $967.9 million for August, $33.1 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $1.9 billion, which is $33.1 million, or 1.8 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $163.2 million for the month, $0.5 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $273.7 million, which is $0.6 million, or 0.2 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $229.6 million for the month, $32.8 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund — which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues — total $452.6 million, which is $32.9 million, or 6.8 percent, below estimate.