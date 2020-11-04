HARRISBURG — Democrats’ efforts to hold onto the state’s three statewide row offices will hinge on the state’s count of mail-in votes.
By 11:30 p.m, Tuesday night, the Republican candidates for auditor general, Timothy DeFoor; attorney general, Heather Heidelbaugh; and treasurer Stacy Garrity, were all leading.
Those results don’t reflect the impact of the state’s mail-in voting though, and the mail-in voting could dramatically change the races due to the number of ballots that remain uncounted.
In mail-in voting, Democrats submitted 1.64 million mail-in ballots. Republicans submitted 586,000 and independent voters submitted 278,000. Those numbers don’t include mail-in ballots that arrived on Election Day, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said, so the number will likely increase.
The race for auditor general is an open race because incumbent Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is barred from running again due to a term-limit.
In that race, DeFoor was leading with 1.67 million votes to Nina Ahmad’s 1.04 million votes.
Heidelbaugh was leading incumbent Attorney General Josh Shapiro 1.59 million to 1.18 million.
Garrity was leading incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella 1.65 million to 1.09 million.
Shapiro succeeded Bruce Beemer, who’d been appointed to fill the vacancy created when Kathleen Kane stepped down after being convicted of perjury.
Kane was the first Democrat elected to the attorney general post. Pennsylvania only began electing the state’s attorney general in 1980.
The last Republican to hold the state treasurer post was Barbara Hafer, who served in that office from 1997-2005.
Hafer was also the last Republican to serve as auditor general having served in that post prior to being elected state treasurer.