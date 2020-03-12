Shamokin Area School District must release coaches' emails and text messages to student-athletes after The Daily Item won an appeal Thursday.
The state Office of Open Records (OOR) ruled the district now has 30 days to provide the newspaper with the documents.
District Right to Know Officer Karen Colangelo denied The Daily Item's request in August.
The newspaper sought emails, text messages and phone logs dealing with coaches and student-athletes.
In the final determination issued Thursday, attorney Kelly Isenberg said Shamokin Area did not present evidence demonstrating that the communications should be kept from the public.
"The District has not proven that records responsive to Item 1 (the records being sought) are exempt from disclosure," Isenberg wrote.
Eight other Valley school districts complied with the request. Line Mountain School District originally denied the request but eventually complied when the OOR ruled that the district must turn over the records.
Isenberg also issued the ruling in the Line Mountain case.
The Daily Item and Shamokin Area returned to the appeal process on Jan. 14 when nearly three months of mediation failed.
Shamokin Area can appeal the state's decision to Northumberland County Court. The Daily Item can also challenge the number of documents provided by the district in county court.
The district was represented by solicitor Tim Bowers, an attorney from Sunbury. The Daily Item did not use an attorney in the appeal.
Shamokin Area School Board Director Ed Griffiths said the district should follow the ruling.
"Then we got to turn them over," said Griffiths.
Colangelo and Bowers did not return a request for comment.