HARRISBURG — Environmental groups are giving Pennyslvania an “F” for failing to use Volkswagen settlement funds to more aggressively invest in electric vehicles.
Pennsylvania was awarded $118 million in 2018 as part of a nationwide $2.925 billion settlement over allegations that Volkswagen had cheated on emissions tests, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The report card, entitled The Volkswagen Settlement State Scorecard: Ranking the states on their plans for the VW Mitigation Trust Funds, was released Tuesday by the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center and the PennPIRG Education Fund. Both environmental groups are based in Philadelphia.
The groups gave Pennsylvania the failing grade "for directing funds to prop up dirty fossil fuel transportation instead of investing in clean electric vehicle technology.
Pennsylvania was tied with Delaware for the lowest grade in the Mid-Atlantic region. New York received a “B” in the report, while New Jersey and Ohio got “C” grades.
“There is no question that we need cleaner vehicles on our roads -- and there is no cleaner vehicle than an electric vehicle,” said Kelly Flanigan, Global Warming Solutions Associate from the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. “Our report card shows that when it comes to spending the VW settlement money, Pennsylvania is not making the grade.”
The environmental groups criticized the state’s strategy for including grants for so-called clean diesel technology and other alternative fuel-powered vehicles, in addition to electric vehicles.
The state DEP has described the funding as part of the state’s plan to use the VW settlement to reduce nitrogen oxide pollution by 27,700 tons. The state aims to spend the settlement funds by October, 2027, said Deborah Kelnotic, a DEP spokeswoman. The goal is to hit that emission reduction goal by then, she said.
The state’s plan was intended to make the biggest dent in nitrogen dioxide pollution as quickly as possible, Klenotic said.
“We developed our funding programs to ensure there are clean alternatives that best suit the needs of whoever wants to replace their old, higher-polluting vehicles,” she said. “In some areas where EV charging infrastructure isn’t as built out, repowering trucks and buses with cleaner-burning alternative fuels or clean diesel achieves needed nitrogen oxides reductions now.”
The initial round of $580,000 in grants funded by the VW settlement handed out in 2018 didn’t include any electric-vehicle projects, Flanigan said.
A round of 33 grants worth $8.4 million announced in August included 18 that focused on electric power and 16 that funded technology powered by diesel or natural gas, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. The electric grants totaled $2.5 million, while the diesel and natural gas grants totaled $5.9 million, according to DEP.
“Improved new clean diesel technology is closing the gap in nitrogen oxides emissions and is more cost-effective (and more in demand by our applicants) than the technology to convert diesel trucks and buses to electric, which is much less common,” Klenotic said.
The grant funding for electric vehicle charging will help provide 542 new chargers for plug-in vehicle across the state, Klenotic said.
There are currently 480 publicly-available charging stations in the state, offering 1,169 plugs to electric-vehicle drivers, she said.
Environmentalists said the state could use the VW funding to help the state transition away from fossil fuel-burning vehicles.
“Volkswagen breached the trust of its customers and put the health of the public and the environment at risk,” said Emma Horst-Martz from the PennPIRG Education Fund. “But from its deception emerged an opportunity for states like Pennsylvania to put a down payment on the transition to a cleaner and healthier all-electric transportation future.”