SUNBURY — Nominations are being accepted for the seventh Female Veterans Day Ceremony as part of Women's History Month in March 2023.
“It’s an honor to join the Commission for Women in celebrating Pennsylvania’s female veterans this year, and every year,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “It’s important for all of us to come together to recognize the sacrifices our female veterans make to serve our commonwealth and our nation, and to thank our female veterans for their dedication to protecting their fellow Americans.”
This year, the nomination form is available online. Nominees must be current Pennsylvania residents and have served at least four years in any branch of the U.S. military. Nomination deadline is Jan. 6, 2023.
For more information on the nomination process, contact the Commission for Women at women@pa.gov.