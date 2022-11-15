SUNBURY — State officials want to know how much invasive species are costing farmers.
The governor’s Invasive Species Council is conducting the first statewide survey to measure the costs of invasive species in Pennsylvania, including damages, and what farmers are doing to prevent and control them. The 15-20-minute survey, distributed earlier in November through the council’s 21 member organizations, will be open until Friday.
“Invasive plants, insects and animals eat into the bottom line for agriculture and other businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits,” said Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture. “But measuring what Pennsylvanians spend collectively on preventing and controlling that damage is a huge challenge. We have heard from more than 800 organizations and individuals and hope to get a comprehensive view of how extensive the impact is on our economy and daily work lives.”
Survey results will help inform a regional partnership strategy to managing invasive species.
The council works to identify invasive plant, insect, and animal species that threaten or may threaten Pennsylvania’s natural and agricultural resources and the industries they support. Learn more at agriculture.pa.gov.