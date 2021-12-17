Pennsylvania saw a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases this week according to the state's Early Warning Monitoring dashboard, updated each Friday by the state Department of Health.
In the seven-day window ending Friday, DOH officials announced 43,079 new cases, down 146 from 43,225 a week ago. This week's total gives the state 137,235 cases in the first two and a half weeks of December, the fifth most cases of any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The state's positive test rate dropped for the second consecutive week, decreasing from 14.5 to 14.4 percent.
Two Valley counties saw increases in new cases this week.
In Montour County, the county with the highest rate of fully vaccinated residents, there were 85 cases this week, up from 68 the week before. The positive test rate in the county increased from 10.2 to 12.7 percent.
Updated vaccination figures show that 76.3 percent of all Montour County residents eligible for a COVID vaccine are fully vaccinated.
Like Montour County, Snyder County saw increases in cases and positive test rate this week. There were 187 new cases, up 28 from 159 a week ago, and the positive test rate sits at 19.8 percent. As of Friday, 42 percent of Snyder County residents were fully vaccinated, 60th out of 67.
In Northumberland County, the number of cases, incidence rate and positive test rate all decreased. The county had 496 new cases this week, down from 569, and the test rate dropped more than 3 percentage points to 19.9 percent. In the county, 56.2 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, including more than 80 percent of residents between 65 and 84 years old.
In Union County, there were 19 fewer COVID cases this week than the preceding week (199 to 180) while the positive test rate dipped to 10.9 percent. State Health officials report that 48.1 percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, including at least 81 percent of all residents 70 and older.