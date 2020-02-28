The state has seized several illegal gambling machines and $1,330 cash from two Shamokin establishments since Feb. 19, state troopers said.
State police and liquor control enforcement officers have been cracking down on illegal gambling machines statewide. According to state troopers, 71 machines — including 65 video gambling devices — were confiscated from Jan. 22 to Feb. 25.
Troopers said they raided The Ale House Bar & Grill in Shamokin on Feb. 21. They seized two gambling devices and $673 in cash, according to police documents.
On Feb. 19, agents also conducted a raid at the G Lounge, on Vine St., in Shamokin. Troopers said they seized four video gambling devices and $657 in cash.
The seizures include gambling devices marketed as “skill machines,” troopers said.
“Illegal, unregulated gambling is a serious and growing problem facing the commonwealth, with video gambling devices spreading beyond licensed liquor establishments into convenience stores, malls, and restaurants,” said Capt. Jeffrey Rineer, acting director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE). “So far in 2020, gambling machine seizures have been reported from every BLCE office, in counties from Erie to Philadelphia.”
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has confiscated machines manufactured by several companies. Additional investigations are ongoing, and more seizures are expected, troopers said.
In January, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accused the machines of siphoning more than $200 million in revenue from the Pennsylvania Lottery last year.
“The fact that these machines are everywhere has been the biggest concern," said House Gaming Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Marshall, R-Beaver.
The machines have spurred friction in other states, too, but the stakes might be higher in Pennsylvania, where the lottery and casinos are big revenue producers, at more than $2.5 billion a year.