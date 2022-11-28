State Sen. John Gordner will resign Wednesday, according to a statement released by his office Monday.
Gordner said he will have served 30 years in the state House and Senate as of Wednesday and called his service to the citizens of the 109th Legislative District and the 27th Senatorial District an honor.
"After being reelected in November 2020, my plan was to serve until the end of my term in November 2024 and retire," Gordner said. "However, I have been presented with a unique opportunity that, after much family discussion and consideration, I have decided to accept."
He said he will be accepting his new position — which he said will allow him to take full advantage of his legislative experience as well as his 35 years of being an attorney.
"Once again, I want to thank the residents of Columbia, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder Counties that have supported me over the past 30 years," he said. "During the vacancy, the district offices in Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin Dam will remain fully operational."
A representative at Gordner's office confirmed the release was correct.