Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch received unanimous Senate votes Tuesday night for early appointment to the Court of Common Pleas.
In May, the Judicial Committee recommended a full vote be taken and on Monday evening state Sen. Lynda Culver said the vote was unanimous.
Gov. Josh Shapiro will make a formal appointment in the days to follow.
In the May primary, Toomey won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in an unopposed race for Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas, while Piecuch did the exact same thing in his unopposed race for judge in the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties.
Culver introduced both candidates to the committee during the nomination hearing in Harrisburg in May.
"I want to thank the Senate members and Sen. Culver for everything they have done for me," Toomey said. "I am honored and look forward to serving on the bench for the residents of Northumberland County."
Piecuch said he is ready to start serving.
“Hopefully I’ll be on the job next week. I’m looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and starting this new chapter," he said. “I’m happy to leaving the DA’s office in good hands.”
Assistant District Attorney Heath Brosius is slated to be appointed interim district attorney, having won both the Republican and Democratic nominations for the position in the unchallenged May primary.
Culver said the need for a judge in Snyder and Union County was critical, as currently there is only one judge, President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.
Toomey has been serving as district judge since 2017, while Piecuch has served as district attorney in Snyder County since 2010.
Culver said she is happy for the new judges and expects them to take the bench in the next week.
"They both did extremely well at the meeting, and I was so impressed," she said. "They will be fantastic on the bench."
Culver said Shapiro is expected to sign off on the new judges and she said historically it's been about three to five days before they would assume their roles.