SUNBURY — Candidates for the 27th state Senate District are both excited to get to the Jan. 31 special election date, and both are ready to serve Valley residents.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, the Republican nominee for the now vacant state Senate seat left vacant by former Sen. John Gordner's retirement, was in Shamokin meeting Thursday night.
Democratic candidate Patricia Lawton, of Bloomsburg, was in Sunbury, also meeting with people and gearing up for the special election.
Culver said she was happy to be out meeting people.
"There are areas I have been where I got to meet people I have met before," she said. "These meet and greets are important as it gives a chance to listen to residents and their concerns."
Kulpmont resident Rick Smith said he never met Culver and was happy to get the chance.
"She will have my support," he said. "I was impressed with listening to her."
Lawton said she is learning a lot from the campaign experience.
"This has been a great experience and I am enjoying being able to go out and meet with people," she said.
Lawton made state news this week after she pledged to support limit terms for elected officials in Congress if she is elected to the state senate seat.
Lawton said she has never met Culver but has heard she is a great representative for the Valley.
"I tell people that is great to hear, and I think she should stay in that seat and send me to the Senate so that our area can have two powerful women leading," Lawton said. "I promise I can work together with everyone."