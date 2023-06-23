HARRISBURG — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch and Northumberland County District Judge Michael Toomey received unanimous approval for early appointment to the Court of Common Pleas Thursday from the Pennsylvania Senate Judicial Committee.
The committee’s favorable recommendations will be sent for a vote by the full Senate and, if approved, Gov. Josh Shapiro will make a formal appointment.
In the May primary, Piecuch won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in an unopposed race for judge in the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties.
Toomey also won both party nominations in his unopposed race in May for a judge position in Northumberland County.
State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver introduced both candidates to the committee during the nomination hearing in Harrisburg.
Noting that the 17th Judicial District of the Court of Common Pleas serves two counties and currently has only one judge, President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg, Culver said the need for another judge is “critical.”
Piecuch, who has served as district attorney in Snyder County since 2010, said he’s “eager” to continue serving the public as a judge.
“My philosophy for the bench is going to be simple. Any controversies brought before me by lawyers or citizens are going to be resolved with civility,” he said. “Justice is for all who come to the courtroom. Our job is to serve justice, not to achieve convictions.”
Committee member Sen. Gene Yaw, who represents Union County, told Piecuch that he supports his early appointment to the bench.
“I spoke with Judge Hackenberg and she told me how critical it was that you get appointed quickly,” he said.
Toomey, who served as an assistant prosecutor in Northumberland County for 21 years before being elected district judge in Sunbury in 2018, told the committee he intends to treat everyone who comes before him in the Court of Common Pleas “with dignity and respect” and deliver decisions fair and impartially based on the evidence.